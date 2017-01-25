#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Christine From Northbridge

January 25, 2017 8:05 AM
Actress Olivia Munn is thanking fans for supporting her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers after Green Bay’s loss Sunday night. Rodgers estranged relationship w/ his family was brought to light after his younger brother Jordan appeared on The Bachelorette to fight for whose heart?

Chelsea Handler is receiving backlash after saying she will not interview Melania Trump because she can barely speak English. Which famous designer is now being boycotted by some for dressing the First Lady at the inauguration?

The 2017 Oscar nominations came out yesterday & some notable snubs were Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and Arrival’s Amy Adams. Amy Adams has been nominated 5 times prior without any wins. Name one of the movies she has been nominated for.

The tabloids say Stedman Graham gave Oprah Winfrey an ultimatum:  Marry him or he’s leaving.  And supposedly she apologized, agreed, and is giving him a chunk of her fortune, too.  What Massachusetts University does Oprah have an honorary doctorate degree from?

Stephen Colbert has been announced by CBS as the 2017 Emmy Awards host. Which of these shows has Colbert not appeared on?

Can you beat Kennedy?
