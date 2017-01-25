WATCH: Jimmy Fallon And Mike Myers Have A Crazy Dice Dance-Off

By: Eric Donnelly

Now this is a fun twist on the average dance off!

For the rules, the YouTube description states, “Mike Myers and Jimmy take turns tossing a six-sided die filled with random dances, like ‘perpetual motion,’ they have to make up on the spot.” All of the dances are pretty wild.

Myers killed it! Plus, it looks like he threw some classic Austin Powers moves into his first dance. The Tonight Show host did keep right up with him though.

Check it out below and see who won!



