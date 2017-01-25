#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon And Mike Myers Have A Crazy Dice Dance-Off

January 25, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: austin powers, Dice Dance Off, Jimmy Fallon, mike myers, Tonight Show

By: Eric Donnelly

Now this is a fun twist on the average dance off!

For the rules, the YouTube description states, “Mike Myers and Jimmy take turns tossing a six-sided die filled with random dances, like ‘perpetual motion,’ they have to make up on the spot.” All of the dances are pretty wild.

RELATED: Neil Diamond and Jimmy Fallon are Bad at ‘Password’

Myers killed it! Plus, it looks like he threw some classic Austin Powers moves into his first dance. The Tonight Show host did keep right up with him though.

Check it out below and see who won!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live