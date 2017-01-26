#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Amidst Divorce, ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Still Remains Cancer Free!

January 26, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: flip or flop, HGTV, Tarek El Moussa

By: Eric Donnelly

This is great news for the father of two whose 2017 started off on a rough note.

The HGTV personality revealed he was suffering from thyroid cancer three-years ago and it’s an interesting story of how it came to be known. An RN who was a fan of the show emailed HGTV to have Tarek El Moussa get the lump in his throat checked out ASAP and they thankfully did. Check out the story:


All of this was broadcasted on this episode of The Doctors. Tarek took to Instagram today to share a photo of a text message from his doctor following his lab tests and he is still cancer free!

RELATED: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Tarek & Christina Split After 7-Years Of Marriage

Check out his post below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live