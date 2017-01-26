Amidst Divorce, ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Still Remains Cancer Free!

By: Eric Donnelly
This is great news for the father of two whose 2017 started off on a rough note.
The HGTV personality revealed he was suffering from thyroid cancer three-years ago and it’s an interesting story of how it came to be known. An RN who was a fan of the show emailed HGTV to have Tarek El Moussa get the lump in his throat checked out ASAP and they thankfully did. Check out the story:
All of this was broadcasted on this episode of The Doctors. Tarek took to Instagram today to share a photo of a text message from his doctor following his lab tests and he is still cancer free!
Still #cancer #free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing… I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I'm finally at UCLA and I'm on the right doses of medication.. People don't know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor… It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!!