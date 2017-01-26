#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Dave From Waltham

January 26, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Academy Awards, AFC, celtics, ellen degeneres, fab 5, GE, Jada Pinket Smith, netflix, Oscars, Patriot's, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, ted allen
  1. A viral moment from the Patriot’s AFC win is making the rounds on social media with one of the Patriot players dancing to”I Just Wanna Dance With Somebody” with all of the Patriots cheerleaders after the game. Name that player.
  2. Netflix is reviving “Queer Eye For The Straight Guy” with an all new “Fab 5” and a new mission, “to turn red states pink.” The show’s Food & Wine Connoisseur Ted Allen went on to judge which Bravo reality cooking show?
  3. The Celtics have signed a deal with company GE to have their logo on the upper left hand corner of the Celtics iconic jersey starting in the 2017-2018 season. What does G.E. stand for?
  4. Ellen DeGeneres turns 59 years old today. Which world famous pop star filled in for her last September and guest hosted her show while she came down with a sudden illness?
  5. Jada Pinkett Smith was really happy the Academy voters set a record with nominations for black actors. She was one of the loudest voices in the industry last year decrying the lack of diversity in the 2016 and 2015 Academy Awards competitions. What was the hashtag trending on social media about the controversy last year?

Can you beat Kennedy?

More from Karson & Kennedy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live