Can’t Beat Kennedy: Dave From Waltham

- A viral moment from the Patriot’s AFC win is making the rounds on social media with one of the Patriot players dancing to”I Just Wanna Dance With Somebody” with all of the Patriots cheerleaders after the game. Name that player.
- Netflix is reviving “Queer Eye For The Straight Guy” with an all new “Fab 5” and a new mission, “to turn red states pink.” The show’s Food & Wine Connoisseur Ted Allen went on to judge which Bravo reality cooking show?
- The Celtics have signed a deal with company GE to have their logo on the upper left hand corner of the Celtics iconic jersey starting in the 2017-2018 season. What does G.E. stand for?
- Ellen DeGeneres turns 59 years old today. Which world famous pop star filled in for her last September and guest hosted her show while she came down with a sudden illness?
- Jada Pinkett Smith was really happy the Academy voters set a record with nominations for black actors. She was one of the loudest voices in the industry last year decrying the lack of diversity in the 2016 and 2015 Academy Awards competitions. What was the hashtag trending on social media about the controversy last year?
Can you beat Kennedy?