Carson Kressley Weighs In On Netflix Reboot Of ‘Queer Eye For The Straight Guy’

By: Eric Donnelly

The Fab 5 will be returning…but with a completely brand new cast!

TMZ caught up with the original star of the show, Carson Kressley, to see what he thought about the reboot. Before the stories went public, Kressley received a call saying they wanted to let him know before he found out through the press.

“I’m not Mickey Rooney — I’m alive and kicking I could still do it!” He wants the show to do well and “gay it forward” for the new cast members to get the career start that he did. “The original leader of the ‘Queer Eye’ fab 5 says the new show won’t ever have that same old twinkle … but does know a guy who can help it come close.”

He suggested Frankie Grande. How do you feel about that?

