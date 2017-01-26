#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Carson Kressley Weighs In On Netflix Reboot Of ‘Queer Eye For The Straight Guy’

January 26, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Carson Kressley, fab 5, Frankie Grande, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

By: Eric Donnelly

The Fab 5 will be returning…but with a completely brand new cast!

TMZ caught up with the original star of the show, Carson Kressley, to see what he thought about the reboot. Before the stories went public, Kressley received a call saying they wanted to let him know before he found out through the press.

RELATED: Carson Kressley Wants To Be Manhandled

“I’m not Mickey Rooney — I’m alive and kicking I could still do it!” He wants the show to do well and “gay it forward” for the new cast members to get the career start that he did. “The original leader of the ‘Queer Eye’ fab 5 says the new show won’t ever have that same old twinkle … but does know a guy who can help it come close.”

He suggested Frankie Grande. How do you feel about that?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live