Justin Bieber is Working on ‘Something Special’

Is new music from Justin coming soon? January 26, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

By Radio.com Staff

Justin Biber took to Twitter this afternoon with a tease for fans.

“Working on something special,” the singer wrote. What that something might be, or when we’ll get to see/hear it, is unclear.

Bieber’s last album Purpose was released back in November of 2015. Is this a sign that Bieber is gearing up to release new music? We certainly hope so.

