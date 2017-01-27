#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

15 Seconds | Alex Preston – Castle On The Hill (Update)

January 27, 2017 10:53 PM
Filed Under: 15 seconds of fame, 15sof-2017, alex preston, Boston, Castle On The Hill, Ed Sheeran, indie, Tour, unsigned

Our #15Seconds featured artist tonight is our friend Alex Preston!  He’s back with TOUR DATES and a great new cover of Ed Sheeran‘s Castle On The Hill! 

Give it a listen and tell us what you think!

And catch Alex live on tour:

alex tour 2017 15 Seconds | Alex Preston Castle On The Hill (Update)

 

Know somebody we should play on 15 Seconds of Fame?

Let us know!

We’ve featured over 1000 unsigned, up-and-coming artists over the past 5 years, who knows–you might hear yourself, or someone you know, one night here on MIX!

Send links (youtube/soundcloud/etc) and social media info to:

Email: matthew@mix1041.com
Tweet: @matthewreid @mix1041 #15Seconds
Call: 617-931-1234 Weeknights between 7 and midnight

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

