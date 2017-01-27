#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Suzie From Winchendon

January 27, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Adam Driver, Andre the Giant, Carey Elwes, Fezzik, Mandy Patinkin, marissa cooper, mischa barton, MTV, My Super Sweet 16, Resident Evil, snickers, Super Bowl, wrestler
  1. After nearly a decade off the air MTV is reviving its hit reality show “My Super Sweet 16” where spoiled rich kids have extravagant 16th birthday parties or other coming of age events. What is the Latin tradition called when a girl celebrates her 15th birthday and makes the transition from childhood to young womanhood?
  2. Snickers will air the first-ever LIVE Super Bowl ad. It’s going to feature Adam Driver from “Girls” and “The Force Awakens”, and it’s going to air during the third quarter. But that’s all we know for now. What are the 2 prominent ingredients in a snickers bar besides the chocolate and nougat?
  3. 24 years ago today in 1993, Andre The Giant died of a heart attack at the age of 46. On top of being an iconic wrestler he also acted. Name the 1987 classic he starred in alongside Carey Elwes and Mandy Patinkin where he played Fezzik.
  4. “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” starring Mila Jovovich is out this weekend. It’s the sixth “Resident Evil” movie. What was Resident Evil before it was a film franchise?
  5. Mischa Barton was hospitalized yesterday for a psych evaluation, after she was seen hanging over her backyard fence and saying strange things. She was also hospitalized in 2009, for what she once called a “full-on breakdown.” Barton starred as Marissa Cooper on what hit show from 2003-2006?

Can you beat Kennedy?

More from Karson & Kennedy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live