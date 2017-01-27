Can’t Beat Kennedy: Suzie From Winchendon

- After nearly a decade off the air MTV is reviving its hit reality show “My Super Sweet 16” where spoiled rich kids have extravagant 16th birthday parties or other coming of age events. What is the Latin tradition called when a girl celebrates her 15th birthday and makes the transition from childhood to young womanhood?
- Snickers will air the first-ever LIVE Super Bowl ad. It’s going to feature Adam Driver from “Girls” and “The Force Awakens”, and it’s going to air during the third quarter. But that’s all we know for now. What are the 2 prominent ingredients in a snickers bar besides the chocolate and nougat?
- 24 years ago today in 1993, Andre The Giant died of a heart attack at the age of 46. On top of being an iconic wrestler he also acted. Name the 1987 classic he starred in alongside Carey Elwes and Mandy Patinkin where he played Fezzik.
- “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” starring Mila Jovovich is out this weekend. It’s the sixth “Resident Evil” movie. What was Resident Evil before it was a film franchise?
- Mischa Barton was hospitalized yesterday for a psych evaluation, after she was seen hanging over her backyard fence and saying strange things. She was also hospitalized in 2009, for what she once called a “full-on breakdown.” Barton starred as Marissa Cooper on what hit show from 2003-2006?
