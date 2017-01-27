Gregg’s Big Night Away From The Family

Bon Jovi at Mohegan Sun this week took Gregg Daniels away from his wife and 2 young children for the fist time. He got a hotel room with his buddy Nick and was looking forward to a restful nights sleep….think he got it? Think again!!
Follow Gregg Daniels, Fast Freddy, & Amanda Giles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Call us in studio anytime to share your story 617-931-1234, or email Gregg at gdaniels@mix1041.com. Listen to us weekday afternoons from 2pm-7pm on Mix 104.1 and on the Radio.com app.