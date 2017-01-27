#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Gregg’s Big Night Away From The Family

January 27, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Bon Jovi, Boston, can't sleep, gregg and freddy, Mix, Mix1041, Mohegan Sun, snoring

Bon Jovi at Mohegan Sun this week took Gregg Daniels away from his wife and 2 young children for the fist time. He got a hotel room with his buddy Nick and was looking forward to a restful nights sleep….think he got it? Think again!!

Follow Gregg Daniels, Fast Freddy, & Amanda Giles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Call us in studio anytime to share your story 617-931-1234, or email Gregg at gdaniels@mix1041.com. Listen to us weekday afternoons from 2pm-7pm on Mix 104.1 and on the Radio.com app.

More from Gregg & Freddy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live