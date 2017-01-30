#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Bruce Springsteen Calls Muslim Ban ‘Fundamentally Un-American’

January 30, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Bruce Springsteen, donald trump

By Amanda Wicks

Bruce Springsteen may have been on Australian territory when he learned about Donald Trump’s executive order banning VISA and green card holders from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for 120 days, but he definitely had something to say about it.

Related: Bruce Springsteen Bids Obama Farewell with White House Concert

While performing in Adelaide, Springsteen introduced his song “American Land” by saying, “Tonight, we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around our country the Muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees. America is a nation of immigrants and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.”

Before he and the band launched into the song, he described it as an “immigrant song.”

It’s not the first time he’s voiced dissent over Trump and his policies. Appearing on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast in early January, Springsteen said about the (at the time) president-elect, “I’ve felt disgust before, but never the kind of fear that you feel now.” Lacking A-list names for his inauguration, Trump went so far as to hire a Springsteen cover band to perform, but even they ended up backing out before the event.

Watch Springsteen’s speech below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live