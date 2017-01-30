#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

WATCH: Justin Bieber Got CHECKED At The NHL All-Star Celebrity Hockey Game

January 30, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Celebrity, Checked, Chris Pronger, game, Justin Bieber, NHL

By: Eric Donnelly

Justin Bieber may have been pumped to play in the NHL All-Star Celebrity hockey game, but he didn’t look so thrilled when he got checked by Chris Pronger.

Who knew The Biebs could also play hockey?? According to Mashable, “Pronger was a 6-foot-6, 220-pound defensemen in the NHL for 18 seasons (he’s technically still under a playing contract, but hasn’t actually played in a few years).” Here’s the footage:


Bieber is only 5’9″ so he really could’ve been thrown around a lot harder. They also claimed he scored a goal — kind of surprising.

