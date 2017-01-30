#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

You Can Now Order Ahead Starbucks With Your Amazon Alexa

January 30, 2017 3:42 PM
Filed Under: Alexa, amazon, Echo, Starbucks

By: Eric Donnelly

If you have an Amazon Echo then you’re in luck!

You can now order your Starbucks order ahead with the help of Alexa, after enabling the “Starbucks Reorder skill.”

According to Mashable, “As with Alexa’s Domino’s Pizza skill, placing an order with Alexa voice commands is simple, but limited. You’ll only be able to order your pre-selected “usual” order and have them ready for pickup from one of the 10 most recent stores you’ve ordered from.”

That’s a pretty sweet feature especially when you’re running late in the morning! Once you have your usual order setup all you have to say is “Alexa, tell Starbucks to start my usual order,” confirm your pickup location and then you’re good to go.

It will get more advanced with time, but it’s definitely at a solid starting point for now!

