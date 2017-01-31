Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kathy From Boston

- Ozzy Osbourne admitted that it wasn’t sex addiction that caused him to cheat on his wife. Quote, “There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn’t I?” His daughter, Kelly Osbourne, is known for hosting what E! TV show about latest red carpet attire and Hollywood trends?
- Drake and Jennifer Lopez never confirmed they were in a committed relationship, and maybe they never were because Drake was spotted with a model named Rosee Divine. Name the former backup dancer Lopez dated for years before splitting up in mid 2016?
- 29 years ago today “The Wonder Years” premiered on ABC. It followed the life of Kevin Arnold growing up in the late 60’s early 70’s. What was the name of Kevin’s love interest/neighbor on the show?
- UFC star Conor Mcgregor is denying rumors that he’s in the upcoming seventh season of “Game of Thrones” on HBO. Who is the author and creator of the Game of Thrones franchise?
- There’s a petition on Change.org demanding that Migos (who does the song Bad and Boujee) replace Lady Gaga as the Super Bowl halftime show performer. What is the name of Gaga’s 2008 debut studio album which sold 15 million copies worldwide?
Can you beat Kennedy?