#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kathy From Boston

January 31, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: Bad and Boujee, drake, Game of Thrones, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly osbourne, Lady Gaga, Migos, Ozzy Osbourne, Rosee Divine, Super Bowl, The Wonder Years, UFC
  1. Ozzy Osbourne admitted that it wasn’t sex addiction that caused him to cheat on his wife. Quote, “There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn’t I?” His daughter, Kelly Osbourne, is known for hosting what E! TV show about latest red carpet attire and Hollywood trends?
  2. Drake and Jennifer Lopez never confirmed they were in a committed relationship, and maybe they never were because Drake was spotted with a model named Rosee Divine. Name the former backup dancer Lopez dated for years before splitting up in mid 2016?
  3. 29 years ago today “The Wonder Years” premiered on ABC. It followed the life of Kevin Arnold growing up in the late 60’s early 70’s. What was the name of Kevin’s love interest/neighbor on the show?
  4. UFC star Conor Mcgregor is denying rumors that he’s in the upcoming seventh season of “Game of Thrones” on HBO. Who is the author and creator of the Game of Thrones franchise?
  5. There’s a petition on Change.org demanding that Migos (who does the song Bad and Boujee) replace Lady Gaga as the Super Bowl halftime show performer. What is the name of Gaga’s 2008 debut studio album which sold 15 million copies worldwide?

Can you beat Kennedy?

More from Karson & Kennedy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live