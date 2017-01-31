Lady Gaga Will Use Every Inch Of The Super Bowl Stage For “Dynamic Moments”

By: Eric Donnelly

Lady Gaga will not be wasting a single inch of the NRG Stadium field.

Pepsi released another behind the scenes video of Mother Monster preparing for her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

“For us, the Super Bowl performance is her showing up the way the players are going to show up that day for the game,” her manager Bobby Campbell said. “She’s training for this just like an athlete. She stops at nothing to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime performance. This is the type of performance that you work a whole lifetime for, and there’s no question that she’s absolutely made for this moment.”





After Campbell speaks, Gaga is shown teaching her dancers about the importance of using every inch available to them. “There’s an opportunity for us to use every inch of the stage to have dynamic moments.” There will certainly be no shortage of dynamic — or iconic — moments.

It’s already one of the most expensive Halftime shows ever produced, so we’re in for a special treat. She is expected to have all 12-minutes and 30-seconds to herself with no special guest appearances. I still think her and Beyonce have a special trick up their sleeve for their first ever live performance of “Telephone” / “Video Phone” — it’s Queen B’s hometown after all!

Sunday can’t come soon enough.