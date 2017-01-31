Mac DeMarco Debuts 2 Songs, Announces New Album ‘This Old Dog’

By: Rami Abou-Sabe (@ramiabousabe)

Mac DeMarco has released two singles off his upcoming album This Old Dog. The record, due in May, marks the singer-songwriter’s first full-length LP since his 2014 critically acclaimed debut Salad Days.

Hailed for simplistic songwriting, every-man delivery, and Lennon-esque vocals, the Canadian artist’s newest offering does not disappoint. The title track is a lilting acoustic ballad drenched in lazy synthesizers, while “My Old Man” has a psychedelic meditative quality.

Referencing the great Neil Young, DeMarco said “I think what I was trying to do is make Harvest with synthesizers… But I don’t think I even came close to the mark — something else entirely came out. This is my acoustic album, but it’s not really an acoustic album at all.”

DeMarco embarks on a Spring support tour in March, finishing up with an appearance at Boston Calling in May. Be sure to pre-order the album here.

