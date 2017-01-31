#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Okay Aaron Carter’s New Single “Sooner Or Later” Sounds Just Like Justin Bieber

January 31, 2017 3:19 PM
By: Eric Donnelly

Okay — Aaron Carter has evolved tremendously since his “Oh Aaron” days!

After debuting “Fools Gold,” he dropped the second track off his new LøVë EP, “Sooner Or Later” about 2-weeks ago. The song is a definite bop, but it strikes many similarities to Justin Bieber’s new music. If you didn’t know Aaron was singing you’d probably assume it was The Biebs. Check it out:


According to Your EDM, he wasn’t sure what to name his 2017 EP. “For a while I was thinking about what I was going to call my EP. Around the time when we were recording, there were a lot of things happening in my life that lead me back to the idea of love. It kind of just hit me all of a sudden- that naming the EP “LØVË” would be a powerful and universal title everyone could relate to.”

Check out his first single “Fools Gold” below:

