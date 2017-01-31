#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

The Chainsmokers Respond to Nickelback Comparison

January 31, 2017 5:06 PM
Filed Under: Nickelback, The Chainsmokers

By Radio.com Staff

The Chainsmokers have a good sense of humor.

After a particularly scathing op-ed in Esquire which compares the duo, unfavorably, with Nickelback, the band responded to the writer via Twitter with an appropriate video message.

The clip begins with the duo performing a sober version of their new single “Paris,” before breaking into a bit of Nickelback’s 2001 hit “This is How You Remind Me.”

Check out the full clip below.

