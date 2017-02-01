Can’t Beat Kennedy: Chelsea from Brighton

Last week on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Queen Latifah teased the possibility of rebooting the successful 90’s comedy Living ___?

It looks like Justin Bieber, Drake and Kanye West are all boycotting the Grammys, because they just don’t think they’re relevant anymore. Which of those three mega stars have the most Grammy wins?

Reality show starlet Lauren Conrad from MTV’s Laguna Beach & The Hills is 31 years old today. Her successful clothing line, “LC Lauren Conrad Apparel & Accessories” is sold at what department store?

Samantha Bee is hosting her own White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29th. She wants to make sure President Trump gets his customary roasting. She was a correspondent on which late-night talk show before starting her own show?

The man who wrote the “Oh Yeah” song from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” made $175 million off of it by investing the royalties. And he’s never even seen the movie. The song plays in the movie when Ferris and his best friend Cameron consider going on a joy ride in Cameron’s dad’s car, which later gets wrecked. What kind of car is it?

Can you beat Kennedy?