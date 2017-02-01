New England’s Drumline Missing From 2016 Super Season

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Super Bowl LI kicks off this Sunday in Houston, but a few members of the New England Patriots‘ organization were not present at the team send-off on Monday. Despite attending the pep rally for Super Bowl XLIX, the Patriots’ drumline was sadly missing this time around.

At the start of the 2014 NFL season, astute fans noticed a new addition to the sidelines of Gillette stadium. The Kraft family had invested in a drumline.

The musicians were contracted through Gallant Entertainment Inc., and were present at home games through the 2014 and 2015 NFL seasons. Curiously, the drumline was absent from the current 2016 season.

According to Rolling Stone, the outfit “took a season off” but it is unclear if or when they will return.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Falcons organization and their fans have embraced the drumline, making the musicians an integral part of home game festivities. This is not surprising, considering the teams’ proximity to the southern universities where the genre first rose to popularity.

While the New England group was missing from our Super Bowl send-off, the Atlanta musicians led the charge to Houston.

