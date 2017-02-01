Watch Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Dust Off 19-Year Old Rarity “Rapunzel”

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Dave Matthews and collaborator Tim Reynolds are back at it again. In the midst of their 2017 international tour, the acoustic duo busted out an old-school rarity from 1998’s Before These Crowded Streets.

“Rapunzel” has only been played three times by Dave & Tim before last week, and that was way back in the winter of ’99. Check out fan edited footage of the January 26th performance in Grand Prairie below.

The skronky, syncopated favorite is a staple at full band shows, but one of the most sought after gems in the Dave & Tim format. For their part, Matthews and Reynolds nail the performance. Matthews’ vocals have matured over the years, and the duo play with more vigor than their earlier Live at Luther College days.

The world class musicians settle into a driving rhythmic jam over the final minutes, almost letting the song get away from them. As the tune closes out to a roaring audience, the longtime friends exchange elated laughter, clearly pleased with themselves.

Despite news that the Dave Matthews Band would be taking the summer off from touring for the first time in a quarter century, a string of dates have been announced featuring the acoustic duo.

Matthews and Reynolds wrapped up their two night stand in Texas last week, and now embark on the international leg of the tour before returning stateside in May. Tickets go on sale February 10th.