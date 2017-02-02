Can’t Beat Kennedy: Teresa From Natick

- The second installment of the 50 Shades of Grey franchise hits theaters next week featuring Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele. Name her famous actress mother who was married to Don Johnson, Steven Bauer & most recently, Antonio Banderas.
- According to a new poll, Kim Kardashian is the celebrity men most want to sleep with, followed by Scarlett Johansson and Mila Kunis. Mila was nominated back in 2011 at the SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for what movie?
- Beyonce announced via Instagram yesterday that she is pregnant with twins & her photo quickly became the most liked photo on Instagram, period. Which young star previously held the record?
- Sprint’s Super Bowl commercial has a dad who fakes his death in front of his kids just to get out of his Verizon contract which is supposed to be funny, but it might end up being this year’s controversial ad. Which company known for their condiments used a herd of wiener dogs dressed in hot dog costumes stampeding through a field in their commercial last year that gained a lot of attention?
- Shakira turns 40 today! She sang the theme song “Try Everything” to which 2016 Disney animated movie about animals that won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature?
Can you beat Kennedy?