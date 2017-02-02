Lady Gaga Says the Super Bowl Halftime Show is “Kind Of Like A Religion” to Her

By Tim Staskiewicz

We’re mere days away from Lady Gaga taking the field/stage/roof of NRG Stadium in Houston for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime Show, and Karson, Kennedy, and Salt wanted to find out how she’s preparing.

First up, a listener question asking about potential wardrobe malfunctions, a la Janet Jackson: “How much boob do you plan to show?”

“Oh my God, I am not answering that,” laughed Gaga. “I plead the fifth.”

While both the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons have reportedly been watching video of each other to prepare for the big game this Sunday, the Mix 104.1 morning show wanted to know if Mother Monster was also reviewing tape of past Super Bowl halftime shows in preparation for her big performance.

“I think part of putting on your own show is learning from the origins of the show, because that’s how a show really is created. In terms of one that you see over and over again, it’s the performers that have been on the stage before you, so there’s some sanctity to it,” Lady Gaga said on Karson & Kennedy.

“For me, it’s kind of like a religion. I go like ‘Oh wow, that’s the stage!'”

Gaga explained that she really looks at those artists and bands who have had the privilege to come before her at midfield in the Super Bowl, and is drawing thoughts and ideas from those past performances.

“Let’s look at who has performed on the stage before and let’s look at what they’ve done. Let’s write down the things that have been done before and then let’s come up with a list of things that haven’t been done before. And let’s also talk about what was really great, that works during the performance, as opposed to things that didn’t work and write those things down too,” Gaga explained.

“Then we sort of apply those things to all of our ideas so we can put the show together in a positive flow. I like to come up with sections and thoughts and kind of string them together.”

Salt felt that he needed to gauge Gaga’s loyalty, wondering who she was picking to win Super Bowl LI, but she remained cautiously diplomatic.

“I need to be available for both teams that day,” she said. “The truth is, I’m really there for NFL fans, and I really just wanna do a great show for them, and half of those fans are going to be for the other team.”

Gaga sees her performance as a unifying force, regardless of which side you’re cheering for.

“It’s more of my job to bring everybody together at halftime and get everybody even more riled up for the second half of the game, and that’s my job,” she said. “I don’t know that I would be able to enjoy watching the halftime show performer if I knew who they were rooting for.”

Regardless of who wins (we of course hope it’s the New England Patriots), Lady Gaga says she is honored and humbled to be the halftime entertainment for 2017.

“I’m really excited, and I feel super blessed to be doing this,” Gaga said.

You can listen to the second part of Karson & Kennedy’s exclusive interview with Lady Gaga in the player below.

