Tove Lo Talks Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and Religious Freedom

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In an interview with Time Out, pop star Tove Lo had strong words regarding President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and their latest policies. Never one to shy away from speaking her mind, the Swedish singer unloaded her thoughts on women’s rights, religious liberties, and the future of the country.

“It amazes me that a man who can speak that way about women becomes someone that half the people in this country think should be running things…especially Mike Pence, the way that he speaks about women, that we’re not allowed to choose whether or not we should keep our baby. I’m hoping that after these four very interesting years there’s gonna be a big change. We’ll run it to the ground and build it back up with someone like Bernie [Sanders].”

The singer went on to discuss the larger movement of progress, “The fact is, we had a woman running and we had a black President. That is a big thing. It wasn’t that long ago that women couldn’t vote and black people didn’t have the same rights. There has to be one more revolution against the change like that. There’s been so much change so fast that people are scared and maybe this is the last one before it feels like a place where we’re all a lot more accepted.”

On Trump’s recent executive order halting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries she says, “I don’t agree with a lot of things in faiths—both in Christianity and in Islam. But I respect what they stand for. We should all be able to speak our minds.”

The singer goes on to repudiate the President himself, “as a President you can’t wash out one group of people and say it’s their fault. It’s really fucking dangerous.”

Tove Lo has been vocal about her views on Tump for a while now. Back in October she shared her motivation for an upcoming gig.

My fuel for tonight's gig was #trump rage. Grab em by the pussy I'll kick you in the face. And balls. — Tove Lo (@ToveLo) October 10, 2016

