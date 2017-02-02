Watch Taylor Swift Rehearse Acoustic Version Of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In a new behind the scenes video, Taylor Swift is seen rehearsing her latest hit from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. The singer-songwriter returns to her acoustic roots with a stripped down rendition of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” in anticipation of her upcoming performance at DirectTV’s Super Saturday Night Super Bowl Party.

Swift is reserved in her delivery, giving fans a taste of her songwriting roots that have been absent in recent years. Her breathy vocals come in stark contrast to the heavily produced release featuring Zayn, and the steady strumming is a departure from the half-time feel of the original.

Despite a relentless march towards the pop end of the spectrum, it’s nice to hear Taylor dust of some of her singer-songwriter chops every once in a while.