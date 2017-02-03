Can’t Beat Kennedy: Maria From Amesbury

- Chrissy Metz from “This Is Us” says she had 81 cents in the bank when she landed the role of Kate. She also starred in which season of American Horror Story as Barbara Wiggles? HOTEL, FREAK SHOW, or ASYLUM?
- Bachelor stars Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell are reportedly headed for splitsville. What’s the name of their reality show spinoff on Freeform?
- At the National Prayer Breakfast yesterday, Donald Trump asked the crowd to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger, because ratings for “Celebrity Apprentice” went down after he took over. Name the woman who came to fame by being a villain on the first season of “The Apprentice” and returned later for “Celebrity Apprentice” who is now actually part of Trumps Administration.
- Bud Light is bringing back Spuds MacKenzie for their Super Bowl ad. He’s a ghost, and he tells a guy that his “soul can’t rest” if people aren’t drinking Bud Light with their friends. What kind of animal is Spuds?
- CBS announced Oprah will join this successful and long-running Sunday night news magazine TV. Name that show.
Can you beat Kennedy?