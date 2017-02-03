Katy Perry Set To Release Colorful Shoe Line

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Find Katy Perry on newsstands this week as the singer graces the cover of Footwear News announcing her foray into the world of high-heeled fashion. Perry has partnered with management company Global Brands Group, and former stylist Johnny Wujek for creative oversight.

The project has been in the works for years, and is the first of many fashion lines for the GRAMMY nominated songstress. On her preliminary planning meetings with Tommy Hilfiger and the late Vince Camuto she said, “[Footwear] was a part of me that needed to be carefully created and developed, and I had to weigh a lot of my options… I want to learn a lot, master it and become a serious contributor in the fashion world.”

The shoes will sell for $59 to $299, and you can find them at retailers Lord & Taylor, Amazon.com, Macy’s and Zappos. Keeping the price down was important to the artist, whose key demographic is the under-40 crowd.

“Everybody has more important things to spend their money on — whether it’s their children, or their family or their health,” Perry told Footwear News. “At the end of the day, your personality shouldn’t be so expensive to display.”