Watch Jimmy Fallon’s Puppies Predict The Super Bowl Winner

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In the lead up to Super Bowl LI, Jimmy Fallon fans were treated to a litter of adorable pups last night. The Tonight Show busted out their recurring “Puppies Predict” segment.

Audible gasps can be heard from the live studio audience as the affable host reveals nine puppies on a mock football field. Hungry and anxious, the dogs paw at Fallon through a transparent enclosure as he introduces the players with names like “Ted Mooney” and “Gary Frick Jr.”

Fallon’s puppies predicted the Denver Broncos would win last year’s competition, but incorrectly chose the Seattle Seahawks to edge out the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

The game is over before it started, with the late night host declaring a decisive victory for the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots and Falcons kick off Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, at 6:30 PM on FOX.