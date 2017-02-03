Zayn Malik Drops Acoustic Version of ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’

By Hayden Wright

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is all over radio waves and TV spots for Fifty Shades Darker, the upcoming steamy romance sequel. With a sexy video and plenty of social media promotion, Malik found another way to spin the single: as an acoustic solo record. He dropped a video of himself (in grainy black and white) performing the song on his own, accompanied by just an acoustic guitar.

He holds down Taylor’s sections of the song pretty well! Maybe she can do a country crossover version of her own. Watch Zayn’s reimagining of the track here: