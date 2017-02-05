The Best Tweets From Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show

By Radio.com Staff

Lady Gaga’s Halftime show didn’t have a “Left Shark” moment, but it still inspired a tweetstorm from fans (and non-fans). Her “monsters” loved every moment of her show, many fans thought that she should replace Tom Brady as the Patriots’ quarterback in the second half of the game, and members of Beyonce’s “Beyhive” were disappointed that Bey didn’t join her for “Telephone.” Here’s some of our favorite tweets inspired by Gaga’s show.

Gaga for quarterback https://t.co/weAIbs5ygY —

Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) February 06, 2017

Bill Belichick must be so bummed that he's missing Gaga. —

Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 06, 2017

Gaga stepping in to play QB for the Pats in the second half —

Randy Havens (@MrRandyHavens) February 06, 2017

lady gaga: "hi dad, hi mom!!" *lady gagas mom calls* "hi honey! youre doing great, but you forgot your pants! love you!" —

ㅤㅤ (@scarypotato69) February 06, 2017

Lady Gaga is a million times more clutch than Tom Brady —

Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) February 06, 2017

Don't be mad at Lady Gaga for performing Telephone without Bey, Bey doesn't even acknowledge the song —

BEYONCÉ CAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) February 06, 2017

When Gaga started singing Telephone and Beyoncé didn't come out https://t.co/HcjtewcMVN —

reggie (@1942bs) February 06, 2017

Who did it better? Lady Gaga or SpongeBob https://t.co/gKxj4HIfRS —

Lijah (@799ft) February 06, 2017