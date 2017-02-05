#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

The Best Tweets From Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show

Some felt that she was so great she should fill in for Tom Brady in the second half. Thankfully, she didn't though! February 5, 2017 11:54 PM
Filed Under: Lady Gaga, Super Bowl

By Radio.com Staff

Lady Gaga’s Halftime show didn’t have a “Left Shark” moment, but it still inspired a tweetstorm from fans (and non-fans). Her “monsters” loved every moment of her show, many fans thought that she should replace Tom Brady as the Patriots’ quarterback in the second half of the game, and members of Beyonce’s “Beyhive” were disappointed that Bey didn’t join her for “Telephone.” Here’s some of our favorite tweets inspired by Gaga’s show.

