Tad and Melissa from B98.5 from Atlanta came and talked the Super Bowl with us!

Needless to say they are a shocked about their loss last night. Lucky for us, we won the bet!

Now, they donated $500 to a charity of our choice and now Tad and Melissa have to wear Patriots gear!

Listen above to hear more!

