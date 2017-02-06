#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kendal from Foxborough

February 6, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: bobby brown, Can't Beat Kennedy, cbk, Christian Bale, Every Little Step, Flying Elvis, Kennedy, Mark Wahlberg, Patriot's, quarter back, Superbowl, The fighter, Tom Brady
Tom Brady is now the only quarterback in history to have 5 SuperBowl wins. Of course all with the Patriots. What is the name of the Patriots logo that appears on their helmet?

Mark Wahlberg had to leave the game early because his son got sick, so he missed the Pats’ epic comeback. In the 2010 film the Fighter starring Wahlberg, name his co-star who won the academy for best supporting actor while playing his problematic brother.

The Patriots won Super Bowl 51 Yesteday 34-28. What QB did Tom Brady take over for in 2001?

Bobby Brown turned 48 yesterday.  In 1990, he won his only Grammy Award for what song?

New England Patriots now have the most Super Bowl appearances in history with nine. What year was their first appearance at the Superbowl?

Can you beat Kennedy?

