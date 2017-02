Scott Zolak from 98.5 Sports Hub has the inside connections.

He was on a party bus with a ton of cheerleaders! And that is just the start of it… He went to the after party where all the stars were including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dog, and John Legend!

Listen above to hear more!

Waiting on Snoop & Little Wayne @stoolpresidente just saying pic.twitter.com/KGA7ch69Yc — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) February 6, 2017

Mr World wide. …. can't feel my face pic.twitter.com/K1BZ0Weeou — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) February 6, 2017

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.