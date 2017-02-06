What Did Celebrities Think Of Luke Bryan’s National Anthem?

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Long before the dramatic finish of Super Bowl LI, country crooner Luke Bryan kicked off festivities with a steady, understated rendition of the national anthem.

The Georgia native’s performance lit up the country world, with a few other notable celebrities chiming in. All in all, the performance received a warm reception, unlike Bryan’s 2012 MLB All-Star rendition.

Check out what everyoe from Tim McGraw to Neil Degrasse Tyson said below.

right on @LukeBryanOnline!! Makin us proud! — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) February 6, 2017