#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

What Did Celebrities Think Of Luke Bryan’s National Anthem?

February 6, 2017 3:51 PM

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Long before the dramatic finish of Super Bowl LI, country crooner Luke Bryan kicked off festivities with a steady, understated rendition of the national anthem.

RELATED: Luke Bryan Talks Super Bowl Performance, Rooting For The Falcons

The Georgia native’s performance lit up the country world, with a few other notable celebrities chiming in. All in all, the performance received a warm reception, unlike Bryan’s 2012 MLB All-Star rendition.

Check out what everyoe from Tim McGraw to Neil Degrasse Tyson said below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live