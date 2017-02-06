#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Why Did Mark Wahlberg Leave Super Bowl LI Early?

February 6, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Mark Wahlberg, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In a short clip posted by videographer Allen Reid, actor Mark Wahlberg and his family can be seen leaving NRG stadium in Houston before Tom Brady and the Patriots engineered their miraculous comeback.

Originally from Dorchester and a longtime New England fan, Wahlberg was attending Super Bowl LI with wife Rhea Dunham and their children.

While the internet was collectively up in arms about Wahlberg’s early departure, the movie star took to Instagram to quiet his critics citing, “family first.”

