Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kerry From Salem

- David Beckham is denying the legitimacy of supposed leaked emails that show his humanitarian efforts are just an attempt to boost his public image and get knighthood. His son Brooklyn recently broke up with what actress that starred in the Kick-Ass films?
- Actress Selma Blair had a minor meltdown after a bad day which included driving away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in her car. Who did she portray in the show The People vs. OJ Simpson?
- 77 years ago today in In 1940, Walt Disney’s animated film “Pinocchio” was released. In the film what is the name of the old Italian woodcarver who makes Pinocchio?
- Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn’s Spears 8-year-old daughter Maddie is in critical but stable condition after an ATV accident on Sunday. Where has Britney been performing since December of 2013?
- Melissa McCarthy did a hilarious impression of Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. She starred in an all female lead remake of this 80’s classic that came in 2016.
Can you beat Kennedy?