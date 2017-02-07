Lady Gaga will Duet with Metallica at the GRAMMYs

By Jon Wiederhorn

Lady Gaga will take the stage with Metallica at this year’s GRAMMY Awards. It’s hardly as risky as jumping from a roof and landing inside a football stadium (even if the stunt wasn’t performed live), but Gaga’s appearance will surely rankle plenty of thrash metal purists.

News about the duet broke when a GRAMMYs TV commercial was leaked last night (Feb. 6) and was online in a matter of minutes (see Tweet below).

It’s unclear which song Metallica are going to perform — though the concise “Hardwired” from their latest album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct seems a likely choice, despite the copious swearing in the chorus. And it’s unknown whether Gaga will simply growl along or inject some of her own music into the duet.

Either way, Gaga has repeatedly claimed that she’s a heavy metal fan over the years and now she has a chance to prove it during her third GRAMMY performance in row. And Metallica are always looking for an opportunity to pull off something unexpected.