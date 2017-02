Didn’t make it down to the rolling rally? Sure, you could have watched it on TV, but Salt from Karson & Kennedy really set the scene with watching it with thousands of your fellow fans…

Check out some of the best of the New England Patriots fan base as they got ready for Tom Brady and company to roll down Boylston Street to celebrate a 5th Super Bowl win.

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.