Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kara From Shrewsbury

Kim Kardashian re-tweeted some messages demanding that Kanye West headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime but in an online poll, he came in 10th out of 11 choices. Kanye’s Yeezy sneaker and clothing project is a collaboration with which athletic company?

Sources say Kate Upton might not get a “Sports Illustrated” Swimsuit Issue cover this year because of her diva demands. Upton was the spokesperson for which mobile video game before being replaced Mariah Carey?

Candy Crush, Game of War or Clash of Clans?

SNL’s Cecily Strong is 33 years old today. Which member of the Trump clan does she impersonate on the show?

The Fast and the Furious franchise is busting out of the big screen & into the arena with a world wide live arena show — and there will be lots of cars, vehicular acrobatics and set designs to accompany the mayhem. Which Fast & Furious film was Paul Walker’s last?

The new trailer for Goldie Hawn & Amy Schumer’s new mother-daughter comedy Snatched brings even more laughs & seems quite promising for Goldie’s first major film in 14 years. Who is Goldie’s famous daughter?