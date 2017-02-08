Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Is “Awake and Talking”

By Robyn Collins

It was good news for Jamie Lynn Spears’ family on Tuesday when her daughter, Maddie, woke up after enduring serious injuries in an ATV accident.

According to a statement provided by the family, “With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7. The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking,” the statement goes on. “Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”



Pop superstar and Maddie’s Aunt Britney Spears posted online asking for wishes and prayers for her niece.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office report confirms that Maddie was riding an ATV solo, while Jamie Lynn, her husband Jamie Watson and others watched nearby. She was trying to avoid running over a drainage ditch when the vehicle went into a pond.

Spears and Watson attempted to rescue Maddie, who was trapped by the vehicle’s seatbelt and safety netting. An ambulance arrived on the scene within two minutes and freed her, according to Taste of Country.