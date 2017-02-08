Justin Timberlake Reveals Why He Left *NSYNC To The Hollywood Reporter

By: Eric Donnelly

*NSYNC was one of the biggest things to ever happen to Pop music.

Now, Justin Timberlake, the bands lead singer, is opening up some more about why he decided to leave the group in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

Before the band went on a “hiatus” in 2002, Justin talked about how he was feeling about the group at that point in time. “We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big.”

He went on to say that, “It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”

Safe to say he’s had a wildly successful solo career since his departure!