Andrew McMahon Talks Billy Joel And New Album ‘Zombies on Broadway’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Gregg Daniels and Fast Freddy caught up with Andrew McMahon backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The former Jack’s Mannequin frontman is a few years into a solo career, with his sophomore effort Zombies on Broadway set to drop Friday (February 10).

“It was sort of a reference to the area just outside the studio in Times Square where you’d have to power through the tourist trap get to in and out,” McMahon said regarding the album name.

McMahon, a piano player and lead vocalist, got his start as the head of pop punk outfit Something Corporate. He cites artists like Elton John and Ben Folds Five as paving the way for his career, and performs with a level of showmanship matched only by his idols.

“I think I grew up watching acts that the crazier they got, the more fun the audience had,” said McMahon. “The first show I ever saw was Billy Joel in Cleveland. He was such a maniac… So that was huge for me.”

