Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kim From Taunton

- Captain America Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have called it quits after less than a year of dating. True or false: Chris Evans is from Massachusetts.
- There’s a “Star Wars” parody in the works. It’s by two of the guys behind “Epic Movie”, “Date Movie”, and “Meet the Spartans”. They’re also behind which movie franchise that parodies horror films?
- Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter Maddie is reportedly in stable but critical condition following her ATV accident over the weekend. Spears had a show on Nickelodeon that was rumored to be cancelled once she became pregnant with Maddie. Name that show.
- It’s being reported that Minnesota cops threatened people who decided to drive drunk Sunday with making them watch Justin Bieber’s Superbowl commercial all the way to jail. What company did Bieber star in a commercial for?
- Lady Gaga is hitting the stage with Metallica at the Grammys on Sunday night, just a week after her impressive and explosive Superbowl performance. Which of the following songs was not one she performed at the Superbowl? POKER FACE, JUST DANCE, BAD ROMANCE, or PERFECT ILLUSION?
