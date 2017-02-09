Daya On The GRAMMYs: “I’m Freaking Out, For Sure!”

By Tim Staskiewicz

Daya is only 18 years old, but she’s checked off a box that her fellow musicians and artists dream about.

Gregg Daniels and Fast Freddy chatted with the GRAMMY nominee backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles ahead of Sunday’s awards show.

“It’s been insane, I’m just always self-critical, a perfectionist basically, I’m always setting the bar higher and higher,” Daya said. “The GRAMMYs is pretty incredible, so I’m pretty okay with that.”

She is nominated along with The Chainsmokers for Best Dance Recording with the hit track, Don’t Let Me Down, one that’s gotten over 600 million views on YouTube.

“It’s hard to process a number, so many zeros, so many people,” she said. “But I think it just goes to show if you really believe in something and put the work in and work hard, and set your eyes on the goal, you can accomplish anything.”

An accomplished musician who can play a myriad of instruments, including the guitar and saxophone, Daya tells Gregg & Freddy that her first love is the piano – which she learned to play at the young age of three.

“I don’t know what playing the piano at three entailed,” she laughed. “I don’t know if it was actual music, but I did ‘play’ the piano.”

As for being nominated and being only one step away from winning on Sunday night, Daya is trying to stay calm but prepared at the same time.

“I’m freakin out for sure,” she says. “I have a little bit of an idea of what the speech will be, but mainly I’ll just get up there and forget all of it!”

Catch the rest of the interview with Daya in the video player above, including her plans on what she’ll be wearing this weekend for music’s biggest night.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards air live Sunday night at 8pm ET on CBS – locally on WBZ-TV here in Boston.