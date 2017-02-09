Jack Johnson Debuts New Song ‘Fragments,’ Announces Summer Tour

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Jack Johnson recently contributed his creative efforts to the environmental short film The Smog of the Sea. Johnson provided original music, and is credited as videographer & executive producer.

The Smog of the Sea examines the widespread propagation of plastic particulates in our oceans, a cause close to the native Hawaiian’s heart.

“Fragments” plays over the opening and closing titles. The stripped-down track features a vocal melody that matches Johnson’s finger-picked riff, with a layered instrumental buildup reminiscent of surf rock’s glory days.

The documentary is free to stream online.





Johnson tells Rolling Stone that he plans to release an album of outtakes from the recording sessions. The singer-songwriter hopes to finish up the record before taking his band on the road in June and July.

The acoustic rocker takes on the Xfinity Center in Mansfield June 9th. Check out the rest of the schedule below.

Jack Johnson Summer Tour:

June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 3 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 7 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 10 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 11 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 14 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 14 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

July 17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 20 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre

July 22 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

July 23 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park

July 26 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

July 28 – Stateline, NV @ Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre