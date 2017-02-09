Sofi Tukker Talks Missing The Super Bowl For ‘La La Land’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Mix 104.1 is out in LA covering the lead up to Sunday night’s GRAMMY Awards (February 12). Our very own Gregg & Freddy caught up with Sofi Tukker backstage to talk about the duo’s newfound success, La La Land, and Super Bowl LI.

RELATED: Lady Gaga will Duet with Metallica at the GRAMMYs

Sofi Tukker is made up of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern. Originally from Brookline, Tucker is a self-described Patriots fan and was beside himself when Sophie chose to watch Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s hit musical instead of the big game.

“I wasn’t even there,” she said about skipping out on Tucker’s viewing party.

“She went to La La Land during the Super Bowl. Which is offensive.”

“Tucker was really offended,” she added.

“I was so mad. I was like, ‘I need to find a new bandmate,'” he replied coldly.

Tucker went on to share his thoughts on NFL superstitions with Gregg & Freddy. “I watched the second half in a different place, and I couldn’t move! Once they started making the comeback, I was like, ‘Okay, can’t go back to where I was sitting the first half.’ And it would have been my fault [if they lost]. So I had to watch the entire game from the floor.”

“That is ridiculous,” Sophie chirped.

The NYC-based duo made waves last year with their debut record Soft Animals. “Drinkee” is nominated for Best Dance Recording alongside artists like Flume and The Chainsmokers.

For more from Sofi Tukker, including their thoughts on newfound success, check out the full interview up top.