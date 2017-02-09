WEATHER ALERT: Forecast | RadarWBZ Weather App | Closings-Delays

There’s A Massive Snow Ball Fight Planned At Boston Common Today

February 9, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Blizzard, Boston, Boston Common, Emerson, Snow Ball Fight

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In an impressive last minute grassroots effort, Scott Schaffer of Emerson has organized a massive snow ball fight at the Boston Common. Anticipating today’s (February 9) blizzard the visual media student writes, “If it’s a snow day tomorrow, this is happening / INVITE ANYONE AND EVERYONE 😀 / Meet outside the gazebo!!!”

Currently over 1,000 people are confirmed for the Facebook event, with nearly 6,000 expressing interest. Participants were instructed to show up at noon, but we don’t expect the festivities to end anytime soon.

