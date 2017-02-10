gnash Opens Up About Musical Inspirations, Family, And Recent Success

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Gregg Daniels and Fast Freddy are backstage at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The duo caught up with Garrett Nash, better known by his stage name gnash, to talk about recent success, and what’s on the horizon for the newcomer.

The singer’s hit song “i hate you, i love you” is a personal account of relationship struggles. gnash let Gregg and Freddy in on the inspiration behind the tune saying, “I just wanted to document what I was going through, so if anyone was going through something similar they would have a guidebook as to how to get through it.”

While gnash broke onto the scene with his breakup ballad, the artist has more familial inspirations for his latest single “Home” feat. Johnny Yukon. “My family’s in the video… It’s about what we went through over the last year and a half,” he said. “Me helping out with everything. But also the idea that home isn’t where you are it’s who you’re with.”

Check out the rest of the interview up top to hear what gnash thinks about Boston.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards air live Sunday night at 8pm ET on CBS – locally on WBZ-TV here in Boston.