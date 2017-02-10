A Canton Native Threw The Football To Lady Gaga At The End Of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

By: Eric Donnelly

Lady Gaga dropping the mic, jumping off the platform, and catching the football was one of the most iconic moments during Super Bowl 51.

But…did you know a Canton native was the one who threw the ball to her? That’s right! The Boston Globe is reporting that Brian Mann, originally from Canton, was the lucky individual who got this once in a lifetime opportunity. “Mann played quarterback at Xaverian High…and went on to star at Dartmouth.”

Here’s how it happened: “Lady Gaga’s original throwing partner had backed out the Tuesday before the game. So, they cold-called the Rice athletics department looking for someone, and the secretary for the athletic director said, ‘There’s this guy downstairs who’s done some different things, you may want to talk to him.'”

He then revealed, “They couldn’t tell me anything about it other than they needed me to make a throw,” said Mann. “Then they told me I had to work every day from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., that I would not be able to watch the game, and that they couldn’t pay me.” Naturally, he took the opportunity and even had time to make it back to his seat to watch the Patriots demolish the Falcons.

Talk about a crazy story!!