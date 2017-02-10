Can’t Beat Kennedy: Lauren From Littleton

- Debra Messing starred in what sitcom alongside Eric McCormack that ran for 8 seasons from 1998-2006 and just recently was picked up for a new 9th season?
- Kate McKinnon from “Saturday Night Live” will be the voice of Ms. Frizzle in the Netflix reboot of “The Magic Schoolbus.” But she’ll technically be the sister of the original Ms. Frizzle who was voiced by which famous actress who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at last month’s SAG Awards?
- Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos was her co-host on “Live!” yesterday & Kelly used the opportunity to call him out for some bad bedroom behavior. The original co-hosts of “Live!” were REGIS PHILBIN and ___________?
- The Lego Batman movie comes out this weekend almost three years to the day after the original Lego movie premiered. Which A-list actor voiced Emmit, the star of the Lego movie who was thought to be “the special”?
- It’s only 10 days until Presidents Day. It’s a day to honor Washington’s birthday and all of the Presidents who have served. Name the four Presidents whose faces adorn Mount Rushmore.
Can you beat Kennedy?