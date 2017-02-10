‘Fashion Police’ Host Margaret Cho On GRAMMY Nod And Female Comedians

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Gregg Daniels and Fast Freddy caught up with Margaret Cho backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Cho’s record American Myth is nominated for Best Comedy Album at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The Fashion Police host goes up against comedians David Cross, Tig Notaro, Amy Schumer, and Patton Oswalt.

On the number of women nominated in her category, Cho notes the growing gender shift. “This is the first year that more women than men are nominated. In history,” she said.

“That’s significant because a woman has not won this award since Kathy Griffin won it two years ago for her record” she added. “But she had broken through the glass ceiling because before that, Whoopi Goldberg won it in 1987, or 85. So it’s been since then. A long time, so this is a big deal.”

The 59th GRAMMY Awards air live Sunday night at 8pm ET on CBS – locally on WBZ-TV here in Boston.